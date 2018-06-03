Suspect Drives Up to Bicyclist, Fatally Shoots Him - NBC Southern California
Suspect Drives Up to Bicyclist, Fatally Shoots Him

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    A 29-year-old bicyclist died Sunday morning after police say a suspect drove up to him and opened fire.

    The shooting was reported around 12:17 a.m. near the intersection of Wall Street and 95th Street in South Los Angeles, said Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Linder.

    The suspect drove up alongside the victim before exchanging words and then shooting him, Linder said. The victim has only been identified as a 29-year-old black man.

    Police do not yet have a description of the suspect's vehicle nor a motive for the shooting.

