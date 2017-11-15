Matthew Rice, 37, of Santa Barbara is wanted for carrying out a crime spree in the Inland Empire that began Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017.

Police are searching for a man who carried out a crime spree targeting his estranged wife in the Inland Empire.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Matthew Rice, allegedly broke into his estranged wife's house on the 8000 block of Jamestown Circle in Fontana on Tuesday night. He confronted her and a male friend.

Although he was armed with a shotgun, no shots were fired. Rice assaulted both of them and "was ultimately disarmed," according to the Fontana Police Department.

On Wednesday afternoon, police learned that the suspect went into his ex-wife's home and attempted to set the house on fire. She was not home at the time of the incident. Police believe Rice made his getaway by stealing a vehicle parked at the home.

Investigators learned that he attempted to set fire to the home of the male victim from the previous night's assault. That man's front door suffered fire damage.

Another arson was also reported at the home of an estranged in-law of the suspect on the 8900 block of Orange in Rancho Cucamonga.

The suspect, who currently resides in Santa Barbara, is believed to have committed the arsons in Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga between 3 and 4 p.m.

Rice is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700.