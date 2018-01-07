Wrong-Way Driver Leads Police on Pursuit - NBC Southern California
Wrong-Way Driver Leads Police on Pursuit

Published at 9:36 PM PST on Jan 6, 2018 | Updated at 12:43 AM PST on Jan 7, 2018

    A wrong-way, erratic driver led police on a pursuit that ended in Paramount on Jan. 6, 2017. (Published Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018)

    A driver who at one point was going the wrong way on a Garden Grove freeway led police on pursuit Saturday night.

    The chase was reported after 9 p.m. on the 22 Freeway, with the driver going in the wrong direction.

    Two people were in the dark-colored sedan.

    He later led them onto the 405 Freeway where the driver was also going in the wrong direction for at least part of the chase.

    He later drove on surface streets going the wrong direction at high speeds before a CHP officer performed a PIT maneuver in Paramount, bringing the chase to an end.

    The driver did not immediately surrender, but eventually was taken into custody.

    The car was originally sought as a stolen vehicle.

