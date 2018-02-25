At least two people suspected of stealing an ATM in Artesia remained at-large Sunday. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018.

At least two suspects were still on the loose Sunday after allegedly using a dump truck to steal an ATM machine and then leading police on a pursuit.

The suspects backed the truck into an Artesia bank on the 17300 block of Pioneer Boulevard around 4:45 a.m. Sunday and then loaded an ATM machine onto the vehicle before taking off, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Lakewood station.

A caller informed police that the machine was installed with a tracking device, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said. Deputies tried to stop the truck, but backed off seconds later, using the ATM's tracking device to track the suspects.

Police reengaged in the pursuit, with one suspect jumping out and running away during the chase, police said. The driver continued onto the westbound 105 Freeway in Lynwood and then drove down a dirt embankment west of Long Beach Boulevard and near Plaza Mexico, forcing police to once again call off the pursuit.

The suspect drove the car onto surface streets and hit multiple parked cars on the 11500 block of Bellinger Street in Lynwood before ditching the truck and running from the scene.

Police recovered the ATM in the bed of the truck, but the suspects remain at large.

There is no suspect description. Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-789. Anonymous tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477.