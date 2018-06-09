Suspect Shot by Police Inside Boyle Heights Hospital

A robbery and assault suspect was critically wounded after being shot by police inside a Boyle Heights hospital Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. in an area adjacent to the emergency room at White Memorial Medical Center on East Cesar Chavez Avenue, said Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman Meghan Aguilar.

The male suspect had been arrested by two LAPD officers for robbery and assault Friday night, but before getting booked, he complained about a medical emergency, Aguilar said.

The officers took the suspect to White Memorial Medical Center, but during a medical examination a physical "altercation" broke out between them and the suspect, Aguilar said. That's when at least one of the officers opened fire, critically wounding the man.

It is not yet clear if the suspect was handcuffed at the time of the shooting or whether he tried to use an object as a weapon against the officers, Aguilar said.

The man was taken to Los Angeles County+USC Medical Center for his injuries, where he remains in critical condition. Neither of the two officers involved were injured during the shooting.

The area of the medical center where the shooting occurred remains closed, but the emergency room remains open.