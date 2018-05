An ambulance arrives at the LAC+USC Medical Center Tuesday, May 7, 2018 after a sheriff's deputy opened fire on a suspect in El Monte.

One person was shot by a sheriff’s deputy late Tuesday in El Monte, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials are investigating the shooting, which occurred at 11:31 p.m. near Seaman Avenue and Giovane Street.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.