Suspect Wounded in Police Shooting in Van Nuys - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Suspect Wounded in Police Shooting in Van Nuys

By Whitney Irick

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Suspect Wounded in Police Shooting in Van Nuys
    NewsChopper 4

    At least one suspect was shot and wounded in a police shooting Wednesday afternoon in Van Nuys.

    A "help" call came in shortly after 4 p.m. near Sherman Way and Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    Details regarding what led up to the shooting and the suspect's condition were not immediately clear.

    No officers were injured in the shooting, police said. 

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 11/14] 2017 Southern California Images in the News
    Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland Resort

    This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. We'll have the latest details live on the NBC4 News at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

    Published 15 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices