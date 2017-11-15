Suspect Wounded in Police Shooting in Van Nuys

At least one suspect was shot and wounded in a police shooting Wednesday afternoon in Van Nuys.

A "help" call came in shortly after 4 p.m. near Sherman Way and Kester Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting and the suspect's condition were not immediately clear.

No officers were injured in the shooting, police said.

