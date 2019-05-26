Suspect in Shooting Holed Up in Mar Vista Area - NBC Southern California
Suspect in Shooting Holed Up in Mar Vista Area

By City News Service

Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    A possible shooting suspect from an assault that occurred earlier Sunday morning was holed up inside a residence in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, a police officer said.

    Paramedics rushed the shooting victim in stable condition to an area hospital, said Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

    The shooting occurred about 5 a.m. on Flower Court, west of Lincoln Boulevard, Lopez said.

    A subsequent investigation led police to the area of Inglewood and West Washington boulevards, where the suspect had barricaded himself inside a residence in the area, he said.

