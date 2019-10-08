Suspected Armed Robbery of a Food Truck in Garden Grove

Garden Grove Police are looking for a man suspected of an armed robbery of a taco food truck. Christine Kim reports live for Today in LA on October 8, 2019. (Published 47 minutes ago)

Garden Grove police are looking for a man suspected of armed robbery of a food truck that occurred Monday night.

The attempted robbery occurred at a food truck in Garden Grove at around 9 p.m. near Euclid Street and Hazard Avenue.

A man entered the food truck armed with a semi-automatic weapon, demanding money from the employees, according to police.

“When I talking to a customer some guy come into here to trailer and they told me give me the money and I said right there he said give me the whole money I said it’s all the money we have,” said Juan Rodriguez, an employee of the Taqueria Azteca food truck.

After being given $250 in cash, the man fled the scene in a silver Jeep Cherokee with an unknown license plate, police said.

He was described as a black man, 6 feet tall, 250-300 pounds, around 40-45 years old and last seen wearing a white sleeveless t-shirt and grey oversized shorts.

Authorities say other robberies similar to this one have been occuring in the area in the past week.

The Garden Grove Police Department asks that anyone with information please contact them.