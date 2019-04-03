Suspected Bicycle Slasher Arrested

Police released surveillance footage of a man suspected of slashing people while on his bicycle on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

A man accused of slashing at least eight people while riding a bicycle around Los Angeles County was arrested, authorities said.

The suspect's name and details about his arrest weren't immediately released.

Security video released Tuesday showed a bicyclist, three in the south Los Angeles area and one in South Gate.

Two of the crimes occurred on Monday, the first about 8:40 a.m. near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the south Los Angeles area, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Young Mother Attacked by Serial Slasher

He comes up from behind, and slashes his victims, but investigators believe the guy on the bike intends to kill. A young mother talks about how the serial slasher attacked her. Hetty Chang reports for NBC 4 News at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aprol 2, 2019. (Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019)

"The victim was standing on the sidewalk near the bus stop," according to a police statement. "The unknown suspect approached the victim on his bicycle and slashed at the victim as he rode past him with an unknown-type edged weapon, causing severe injury to his face."

About 15 minutes later, a woman was slashed in the face near Avalon Boulevard and 59th Place.

"The victim reported that a male suspect on a bicycle slashed her face with an unknown object as he rode past her, causing severe injury to the left side of her face and ear," the LAPD reported.

On March 20 about 7:30 a.m., a man was slashed in the face by a bicyclist near Avalon Boulevard and 59th Street in south Los Angeles.

And on March 27 about 11 a.m., a person was severely injured when slashed in the face in South Gate. The suspect was described as Hispanic, about 18 to 30 years old, 5- foot-6 to 5-foot-8 and weighing about 150 pounds, with short hair.

He was riding a mountain bike. Anyone with information on the case was urged to call (323) 318-3610, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.