Suspected Burglar Shot, Killed in South Los Angeles

A suspected burglar on Sunday was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.

Police were alerted of an alarm going off around 7:30 a.m. at a business on the 2100 block of West Century Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery. Three officers arrived and encountered the suspect holding a handgun, Montgomery said.

Police shot the suspect, identified as a Hispanic male, and he was declared dead at the scene. It was unclear if the suspect shot at officers, though none was injured in the shooting, Montgomery said.

Witnesses at the scene identified the business as a marijuana dispensary and said the suspect got inside by cutting a hole in the roof. Police, however, could not confirm those details.

The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting remains under investigation.