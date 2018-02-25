Suspected Burglar Shot, Killed in South Los Angeles - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Suspected Burglar Shot, Killed in South Los Angeles

It was unclear if the suspect fired at police before he was shot.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 5 hours ago

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		14141139
    2
    Germany    		1410731
    3
    Canada    		1181029
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The 21 Most Exciting Flavors at Taste Washington
    Loudlabs News

    A suspected burglar on Sunday was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles.

    Police were alerted of an alarm going off around 7:30 a.m. at a business on the 2100 block of West Century Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Police Department Sgt. Barry Montgomery. Three officers arrived and encountered the suspect holding a handgun, Montgomery said.

    Police shot the suspect, identified as a Hispanic male, and he was declared dead at the scene. It was unclear if the suspect shot at officers, though none was injured in the shooting, Montgomery said.

    Witnesses at the scene identified the business as a marijuana dispensary and said the suspect got inside by cutting a hole in the roof. Police, however, could not confirm those details.

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 2-17-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News
    KNBC-TV

    The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting remains under investigation.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices