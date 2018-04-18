A suspected DUI driver crash-landed into a Japanese restaurant early Wednesday after they drove the wrong way in Torrance.

Torrance police responded to the crash just after 1:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Artesia Boulevard. The driver travelled westbound on the eastbound lanes of Artesia Boulevard, where the car slammed other cars, sheared a fire hydrant and crashed into a light pole before the crash-landing.

The driver was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and no one was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, according to officials.

The restaurant’s owner, who had bought the eatery four years ago, credits the decision to close the restaurant early the day prior as the reason no employees were hurt.

Police ask that motorists plan their commute around the incident and expect delays in the area. Eastbound Artesia Boulevard from Casimir Avenue to Van Ness Avenue will be closed until further notice.