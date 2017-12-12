Suspected DUI Driver Creates Domino Effect of Car Crashes

A suspected DUI driver slammed into parked cars in Whittier after they lost control of their vehicle. The shocking crash was caught on multiple cameras. Adrian Arambulo reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017. (Published 2 hours ago)

Sparks flew as an overturned car driven by a suspected DUI driver crashed into a parked vehicle Saturday and created a domino effect in Whittier.

The caught-on-camera crash scared residents of a nearby apartment complex as they wondered what the loud sound from the accident was.

"Sounded like a train derailing and a real loud, strong boom," Gianni Cortez, a nearby resident, said. "It actually shook like an earthquake in my bedroom,"

The impact’s force was so strong that one parked car crashed into the next in a domino effect. The suspected DUI driver’s car stopped only because it hit a utility pole.

Residents from the apartment complex rushed to pull the driver out of the wreckage as a "large amount" of beer bottles fell out of the car.

"She was out of it, very out of it," Cortez said.

The driver was hysterically crying out for her baby, but no infant was in the vehicle and she did not look visibly pregnant.

Pedestrians were by the site of the crash when it happened and the driver nearly hit Sarah Cortez.

"I was in shock," she said. "I was super scared."

Norwalk sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash and transported the driver to St. Francis Medical Center, where she was treated for moderate injuries. She was then arrested for driving under the influence.

Miraculously, no one was seriously hurt.