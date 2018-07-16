Suspected Dognapper of Long Beach French Bulldog Identified

The Long Beach Police Department has identified a man who they suspect stole a beloved French bulldog from a Long Beach home.

Detectives identified Francisco Feliciano as the suspected thief Monday, but are asking for the public's help in locating him. The 32-year-old is suspected of stealing Archie, a 1-year-old French bulldog, from his home on Sunday, June 17.

The theft happened while Archie's owners were inside their home.

Miranda Perez initially heard footsteps in her living room, while her boyfriend, Kenny, went to investigate. Kenny caught the perpetrator in the act, chasing him out of the house while firing warning shots with his Sig Sauer handgun.

Long Beach Police arrived at the scene at approximately 10:45 a.m. that day, but unfortunately, the thief was able to escape with tools and the beloved bulldog.

A neighbor's surveillance camera captured a man exiting a dark gray Nissan Versa that had pulled up to the home on the day of the theft. The LBPD believes that man was Feliciano and that he was possibly accompanied by two other people.

Feliciano is described as a Hispanic male standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He does not have permanent residence; however, he has ties in the San Fernando Valley and Orange County areas, the LBPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burglary Detective Daniel Martinez at 562-570-7351. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through LA Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).