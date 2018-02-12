Suspected Kidnap, Torture, Jailbreak Mastermind Speaks Out - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Suspected Kidnap, Torture, Jailbreak Mastermind Speaks Out

By Vikki Vargas and Jason Kandel

Published at 5:18 PM PST on Feb 12, 2018 | Updated at 11:56 PM PST on Feb 12, 2018

    Hossein Nayeri

    At the Theo Lacy Jail, "Adam" Hossen Nayeri is held under maximum security. He's one of seven out of nearly 3,000 who are behind bars at the Orange County lockup.

    Nayeri, accused in a grusome kidnap and torture of a marijuana dispensary owner and who escaped from Orange County custody, agreed to speak to NBC4.

    He hinted the jail break was not a well-thought-out plan.

    Nayeri is held in a two-man cell. He is alone, 23 hours a day. The 38-year old inmate is facing life behind bars. He is accused of mayem and torture and with a breakout in 2016 that put Orange County on edge.

    NBC4 spoke with Nayeri for more than an hour, under tight security inside the Theo Lacy Jail in Orange.

    Nayeri says his innocence will be proven in court.

    Nayeri says the security that surrounds him is much tighter than before he escaped from jail.

    He's in jail awaiting trial on charges of kidnapping, torture, and mayhem.

    He ran, he says, to a place he knew best -- San Francisco.

    Nayeri told NBC4 his brother lives in the city, but says he did not reach out to him.

