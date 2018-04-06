Suspected Sam's Club Bomber Linked to Home Invasion

A man suspected of planting explosives inside a Sam's Club Thursday is also believed to have robbed an elderly woman. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 6, 2018. (Published 42 minutes ago)

An elderly woman said Friday she was assaulted by the same man suspected of placing explosives inside a Sam's Club Thursday in Fontana.

Ninety-year-old Ester Gonzalez said Hugo Gonzalez, who is not related to her, posed as a pizza delivery man when he approached her Tuesday morning at the door of her Rancho Cucamonga home.

He then threw her to the ground, a knife in one hand, and started dragging her from room to room. She said she screamed out for help.

"She was not fighting. She said, 'take whatever you want as long as you don't kill me,'" son-in-law Oswaldo Del Toro said.

The suspect allegedly grabbed a laptop and cash from her home.

She somehow managed to undo zip ties wrapped around her wrists before she hid in a locked bathroom and called family.

Her arm was sprained and she was bruised, but she said she's grateful to be alive.

"We feel lucky that he didn't come here with a bomb and kidnap her and everybody in the house," Del Toro said.

Hugo Gonzalez was being held on $1 million bail Friday and was expected to appear in court Monday for charges related to the Sam's Club explosions.