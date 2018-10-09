3 Suspects Arrested After Violent Chino Hills Home Invasion Robbery

A Chino Hills man is recovering from severe injuries after being tied up and beaten during a home-invasion robbery. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. (Published 51 minutes ago)

A 20-year-old Chino Hills man was tied up and beaten during a satellite television installation at his apartment on Monday, and three suspects located at a nearby apartment have been placed under arrest, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The 39-year-old man installing the satellite television service was not injured, but he was also bound and held at gunpoint, according to deputies.

Wearing masks, several suspects entered the residence and restrained both victims, holding the two men at gunpoint per deputies. According to the SBSD, the suspects proceeded to assault the resident multiple times and stole property before leaving the scene of the crime.

The assault victim had to go to the hospital and have surgery for injuries sustained during the robbery, according to deputies.

During the investigation, deputies said they located items related to the robbery and assault in a nearby apartment and identified the robbery suspects as Elise Powell, Davied Rivers and Deon Bryant--the last of whom was located with the help of K9 deputy Ellie.

Sheriff's deputies said the suspects were booked into the West Valley Detention Center for robbery, mayhem and torture.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463), or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.