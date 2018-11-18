Two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a Fontana father who had stopped to pick up food for his wife and two children, police say.

Jorge Luis Marquez, known by friends and family as "El Tigre," was found unconscious inside his car outside of his brother's house on Thursday night with a gunshot wound to his arm and torso. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The suspects have not been identified.

Fontana police believe the shooting stemmed from an incident that occurred in the parking lot of a local restaurant. The suspects are believed to have followed Marquez and shot him at the corner of Merrill Ave. and Tamarind Ave. Marquez managed to drive to his brother's house before losing consciousness in the driveway.

"EL Tigre" was a well-known soccer coach who was always smiling and always thinking about his family, according to those who knew him well.

"Tigre left two beautiful kids and his wife and it's not fair that his life was taken away this way," said Maty Lopez, a family friend. "Whatever the reason, nobody has to play god and take a life away."