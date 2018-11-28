2 Suspects That Appeared to Walk Away From Police Still Outstanding in Louis Vuitton Theft

Gil Leyvas and Newschopper4 Bravo track a group of suspected thieves to a pawn shop in Mid-City, with two suspects appearing to get away from police by simply walking out of a pawn shop and around the corner on Nov. 26, 2018. (Published 49 minutes ago)

After police tracked down and cornered suspected thieves that had taken approximately $20,000 worth of Louis Vuitton bags to the parking lot of a Mid-City pawn shop Monday, the Newport Beach Police Department confirmed that two suspects had escaped, and the descriptions of the outstanding suspects matched the two men NBC4 caught on video walking out of the pawn shop and around the corner, with police only a few feet away.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the pawn shop parking lot where a white sedan holding five suspected thieves had stopped before police swarmed the area. Two men left the parking lot and walked into the pawn shop carrying large luxury bags that appeared to match the stolen items.

Three men remained at the car, and police managed to take all three men in the parking lot into custody after arriving on the scene--though one of the men led police on a foot chase before giving up.

Meanwhile, the police did not appear to leave the parking lot area to enter the pawn shop to investigate if the two missing suspects may be inside. After three suspects had been taken into custody, the two men emerged from the pawn shop.

With Newschopper4 Bravo overhead and police only a few feet away in the parking lot, two men wearing similar pants and shoes as the two men that carried bags into the pawn shop walked out of the front door.

The two men, who appeared to have taken off their jackets but still matched the descriptions of the two outstanding thieves, proceeded to walk out of the store and slowly amble to the corner, up the street, around the corner and out of sight.

When NBC4 went to report on the story a couple hours later, two large Louis Vuitton style bags were visible on the counter of the pawn shop.

On Wednesday, NBPD confirmed that all the stolen goods had been recovered and asked for the public's help in identifying and tracking down the two outstanding suspects that seemed to get away after police tracked down and cornered the crew of thieves to Mid-City from Newport Beach, where the theft took place.

The outstanding suspects, seen above, are described as males, approximately 18-20 years old with black hair and both wearing white shoes. One suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a white stripe, while the other suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie with white writing and black pants with a red stripe, according to NBPD.

Anyone who can identify the outstanding suspects or has additional information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Detective Division at 949-644-3790. Messages may also be left anonymously on the Police Department's recorded hotline at 1-800-550-NBPD.