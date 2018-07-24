Four people were evacuated Tuesday after reports of a suspicious package in the Los Angeles office of Rep. Maxine Waters, one of President Donald Trump's most vocal critics in Congress, Capt. Al Pasos of the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the recovered package was reportedly labeled "anthrax." However, no injuries were reported and the LAFD said it determined no hazard existed.

"It appears to be more of a hoax," Pasos said.

The case is now a law enforcement matter and will be turned over to the LAPD, the LAFD said. The LAPD will consult with federal authorities to investigate whether a crime was committed.

A staffer in Waters' office opened an envelope around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday that was instantly deemed suspicious, Pasos said.

"The immediately set the package down [and] notified us," he said.

LAPD Hazmat and LA City Hazmat also responded to the scene, as did LA County Health, FBI representatives, and LAPD's major crimes unit, Pasos said.

Waters and her office have become a lighting rod of controversy lately. A San Pedro man was sentenced last week to three years' probation after threatening to to kill Waters over comments she had made about Trump.

On Thursday, a demonstration at her office by her supporters turned violent at some points. The demonstration was meant to be a counter to a planned protest there from a right-wing group called the "Oath Keepers."