Suspicious U-Haul Prompts Pasadena Evacuations

A suspicious package found at a U-Haul facility in Pasadena Monday prompted evacuations and an investigation by a sheriff's bomb squad.

The package was later detonated around 9 p.m. and deemed safe.

Pasadena police said the device was "made to look like" an explosive. Between six and eight inches in length, the cylindrical device had wires and taping. It was attached to a U-Haul truck.

The finding was reported about 5:50 p.m. on or in a vehicle at the U-Haul lot in the 500 block of South Raymond Avenue, just north of California Boulevard, according to Lisa Derderian of the Pasadena Police Department.

An area within a half-mile radius was evacuated as a precaution, Derderian said.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was blocked on Del Mar Boulevard to the north, California Boulevard to the south, Pasadena Avenue to the west and Marengo Avenue to the east, Derderian said.

The nearby offices of radio station KPPC and the LAist website, in the 400 block of South Raymond Avenue, were evacuated, those outlets announced on Twitter.

The investigation into who placed it continues.

City News Service contributed to this report.