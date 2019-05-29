Sustainable Design Reigns at Urban Air Market

Entry is free at this way-cool feast of well-made items, which will spread out along Hillhurst in Los Feliz on June 2.

What to Know Sunday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillhurst Avenue between Franklin and Finley Avenues

Free

Meeting a creative maker, and finding a moment to ask questions about a particular scarf or dish or hat or houseware or dress? A scarf or dish or hat or houseware or dress that you're considering buying?

It doesn't come along nearly enough, for, all to often, we find ourselves in a shop, along with a piece and thinking questions that the piece itself cannot possibly answer.

Urban Air Market is full of answers, and connection, and a palpable devotion to sustainable design. It began in San Francisco some 14 years ago, and has since spotlighted a host of "emerging, sustainable brands" dedicated to beautiful design, meaningful utility, and creating a difference for a person, the community, or both.

You can experience this outdoor wonderland of interesting items on Sunday, June 2 when Urban Air Market unfolds along Hillhurst Avenue between Franklin and Finley Avenues in Los Feliz.

Entry is free.

Over 100+ makers and sustainable-minded companies will be at the third annual outing of this Los Feliz festivity, including Little Muse Designs, Custom Woodturning, Meissa Jewelry, and dozens of other imaginative outfits.

Shops along Hillhurst will also be part of the sunny vibe, as will eateries and other businesses.

Adding to the soundtrack of the shopping, socializing, looking-around loveliness? BackBeatLA.

Where will the "traveling curated marketplace" alight next? Be sure to check out their LA gathering before Urban Air Market must move on, and meet the creative artisans selling their well-thought-through wares there, on the first Sunday in June.

