Sway at the Autry's Sizzling Summer Nights

The under-the-sky dance celebration is an annual favorite, with tacos, drinks, live tunes, joy. Be at the Griffith Park-located museum, every Thursday, from July 5 through Aug. 16, 2018.

What to Know Thursdays, July 5 through Aug. 16, 2018

$14 nonmembers; free for Autry members

5:30 to 9 p.m.

Discovering the perfect place to dance with your salsa-loving partner, under the night sky, where the music is lively and live, the tacos are kindly close at hand, and the beverages are near the tacos?

Southern California is fortunate to call many a get-moving, sway-and-twirl salsa club home, but when July arrives, and summer nights warm up, there's a popular seasonal event that appears on many salsa lovers' calendars.

It's Sizzling Summer Nights, at the Autry Museum of the American West in Griffith Park, and it has become a high-energy, sweet-of-spirit go-to for those dance-seeking revelers looking for an outdoor place to dress up and spin beneath the starlight.

The well-attended event returns on Thursday, July 5, just outside the museum.

It's an every-Thursday-night kind of thing, right through to Aug. 16, meaning you've got seven spectacular chances to swing a partner, to be swung, and to (almost) end the week on a very vivacious note.

Opa Opa is the opening night act, with Echo Park Project, Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños Del Son, Colombian Latin Soul, Maynor Vargas y Su Orquesta Bonkó, Son Mayor, and Conjunto Oye coming up on Thursday nights still to unfold.

The theme?

It's Latin fusion of the highest-energy variety, straight-up happy-making music. You'll want to move from the moment you hear note one, we'll wager, so don't linger too long at the edge of the dance floor.

Get out there. Shake off the week. Embrace the glow.

The cost? If you're not a member of the Autry, it is $14, and if you are, Sizzling Summer Nights is free.

Do note that food and drinks will be for sale — there shall be tacos — and the museum will be open for looking around, and the Autry store, too, if you need to sit out a song for a cool-down.

It's one of the greatest of the summery Griffith Park-based bashes, and understandably treasured by Southern Californians who dig opportunities to salsa dance, to fab bands, in the breezy outdoors.

Seven chances, starting soon, so start here, and go dance already.

