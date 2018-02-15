Sweet Gig: Oreo, Cadbury Owner Looking for Chocolate Taster

A new dream job has opened up, and it's sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Mondelēz International, the company that makes the delicious snacks for such brands as Cadbury and Oreo, is looking for a chocolate taster.

That's right, the next time you're stuffing your face with chocolate you can turn to your judgmental friend and tell him that you're actually just excelling at your job.

The part-time job pays 9 pounds an hour (roughly $12.70) and you'll have to relocate to England, since it's based at Reading University, but if you get hired you'll be able to add "Sensory Panelist" to your job description.

The job will require you to work in the company's "dedicated sensory booths and discussion rooms, alongside approximately 11 panelists and a panel leader; sharing opinions and collaborating with others to reach an agreement on taste."

But don't let that fancy description scare you off; there is no experience required for this gig. In fact, the company will actually train you to" develop your taste buds and the specific vocabulary required to communicate your opinions."

You can apply to this sweetest of jobs at the Mondelēz International website.