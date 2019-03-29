Sweet/Savory Eats Rock the Knott's Boysenberry Fest

Oftentimes, before an outing, you have to prep for a few potential occurrences. This may involve anticipating small talk at a party, or similar, but the prep work required for the annual Knott's Boysenberry Festival is rather different and delightful. How? You need to know beforehand that eating all of the available boysenberry-themed foods and drinks, in one visit, is probably not likely, given that there are over 75 different dishes and libations to try.



Are you good with this? Is this actually kind of an amazing challenge? Well, best step right up then, for the popular month-long to-do is now open at the coaster-laden, Ghost-Town-y theme park. Of course, if you round up a big group, and everyone buys five or six different things, it might be possible to get a tiny taste of most everything in one fell and flavorful swoop.



Still, you'll probably want to go back a few times, to sample it all, doing a few dishes during each visit. Good thing you have time: The Knott's Boysenberry Festival gets tart from March 29 through April 28, 2019.