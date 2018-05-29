Sweeten Your Summer at Dessert Goals

What are your dessert goals, as in lower case d and lower case g? It's a question that might depend upon the time of day, truth be told. You might simply want to finish that cookie in the pantry or ice cream pint in the freezer, if it is a weekday, or you could crave something sophisticated, like a fancy-pants sundae, if you're dining out on a weekend. What, though, are your Dessert Goals, as in upper case D and upper case G?



If you know the pop-up, stylish, Instagram-ready event from 2017, you know that Dessert Goals is all about connecting with confection makers and purveyors of note, and snapping sweet pictures in colorful settings, and meeting those pastry chefs and candy pros devoted to bringing some flair and flavor to gummies, lollies, cotton candy, and all sorts of sweet treats.



The two-day convention returns to Cooper Design Space in DTLA on Saturday, July 7 and Sunday, July 8, 2018, but don't wait, if you're longing for this perfect marshmallow of a party. General admission tickets go on sale at noon on Wednesday, May 30.