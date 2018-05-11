There Could Be More Victims After Swim Coach Arrested for Sex Acts With Boy

A swim and track coach in the Apple Valley Unified School District was accused of having sex with a boy who was not a student. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News at 5 Friday, May 11, 2018.

A swim and track high school coach who has worked closely with kids for two decades was under arrest Friday, accused of having sex with a 15-year-old boy, the Victorville Police Department said.

Steven Lawrence Ortiz, 58, of Victorville, was arrested on suspicion of sexual intercourse with a minor and sodomy, police said.

Sheriff’s investigators believe there could be more victims out there.

Police say the sexual assault was discovered when Hesperia police received a call of a missing 15-year-old boy on April 25.

Ortiz allegedly picked up the teen who was walking in Victorville.

Investigators say Ortiz allegedly drove the boy back to his home in the 13600 block of Dean Ave. where Ortiz allegedly gave the boy alcohol and the two engaged in sexual acts.

After investigating the case, deputies arrested Ortiz on Thursday.

"It's just one more thing that keeps you aware that you can't trust anybody,” said Desiree Coleman, the suspect’s neighbor.

The 15-year-old victim was not a student at Granite Hills High School where Ortiz has been serving as a walk-on coach for the swim and track teams.

"He's an at-will coach so he's not a normal staff member but he does coach these sports,” said Tom Hoegerman of the Apple Valley Unified School District.

Investigators believe there could be more victims because Ortiz has been a coach at various schools in the area for more than 20 years.

"That communication at home is important. If there's something you need to bring forward to the sheriff’s department, we encourage you to do so,” Hoegerman said.

Bail was set at $75,000.