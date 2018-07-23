Swim into the Paley Center's 'Shark Week' Display

Fin-ly, we mean finally, there's an experience that's a museum celebration of "Shark Week," one that's made for selfies, pictures, and wandering through at a relaxed pace. We say "relaxed" because you'll be on terra firma, at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, and not where sharks are known to swim (so, yes... that would be the ocean).



The Paley Center space has been nicely shark'd-out in honor of the 30th anniversary of "Shark Week," which is on now. As is the "Shark Week" display, which will remain on view, for free, through July 29, 2018. Note that The Paley Center is open Wednesdays through Sundays.