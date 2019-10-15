Missing Sylmar Woman, Three Young Children Found Alive, Police Say - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Missing Sylmar Woman, Three Young Children Found Alive, Police Say

By Staff Reports

Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Falltacular Ways to Connect With Your Family
    Photos of the three Sylmar children that were believed to be missing, along with their parents.

    A Sylmar woman and three young children that went missing and were suspected of possibly being involved in a kidnapping were found Tuesday at the United States-Mexico border, Los Angeles police said.

    Liliana Lopez and her three children made entry into the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry around 1:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. Esteban Lopez is still in Mexico, police said.

    After interviewing the woman and three children, the LAPD said information will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office to see if criminal charges are appropriate.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Police Continue to Search for Missing Sylmar Family

    [LA] Police Continue to Search for Missing Sylmar Family

    Police have named the father and ex-husband of the missing children and woman as a person of interest in the possible kidnapping case. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices