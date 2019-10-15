Missing Sylmar Woman, Three Young Children Found Alive, Police Say

Photos of the three Sylmar children that were believed to be missing, along with their parents.

A Sylmar woman and three young children that went missing and were suspected of possibly being involved in a kidnapping were found Tuesday at the United States-Mexico border, Los Angeles police said.

Liliana Lopez and her three children made entry into the U.S. at the San Ysidro Port of Entry around 1:45 p.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said. Esteban Lopez is still in Mexico, police said.

After interviewing the woman and three children, the LAPD said information will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's Office to see if criminal charges are appropriate.

No other information was immediately available.

Police Continue to Search for Missing Sylmar Family