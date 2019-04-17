T. Rex Wrecks Universal in New 'Jurassic World' Ride Spot

JURASSIC WORLD's Iconic Tyrannosaurus rex and Mosasaurus invade Universal Studios Hollywood ahead of the summer 2019 opening of the new mega attraction, Jurassic World — The Ride. -- (Photo: Universal Studios Hollywood)

What to Know Universal Studios Hollywood

"Jurassic World — The Ride"

Opening summer 2019

So you love "Jurassic World," and you totally dig dinosaurs, and you're all about adventure with a side of thrilling prehistory, but, when it comes down to it, you ultimately want more?

We mean... Mosasaurus?

A Mosasaurus you shall get, in the brand-new trailer for "Jurassic World — the Ride," the big-teethed attraction set to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in the summer of 2019.

Indeed, this is the fresh experience inspired by the "Jurassic World" film universe, the upcoming attraction occupying the fearsome former footprint of the now-closed "Jurassic Park" ride.

The new ride promises bigger jumps, edgier tech, and plenty to be en-raptor-ed by, as your boat drifts by dinos aplenty.

But a Mosasaurus?

That's something sure to make a splash with fans. You'll see her in the spot, "... in her all-new three million gallon glass encased Aquarium Observatory tank."

We definitely want more Mosasaurus.

The trailer, which is cunningly called "It Just Got Real," was released on April 17, just a couple of months, give or take before the ride's anticipated opening.

Talons crossed, that is.

And, of course, Tyrannosaurus Rex makes a land-shaking cameo, too, wrecking the iconic Universal entryway as he stomp, stomp, stomps his way into the backlot-laden trailer.

Stay tuned for more dino-style antics from the theme park as an official opening date for "Jurassic World — the Ride" is announced.

