A four-person team of thieves armed with baseball bats walked past security cameras and into a TJ Maxx, where they stole thousands of dollars worth of designer purses.

The crime happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the store in La Canada Flintridge. The men wore hoodies that covered their faces and took off with about $16,000 worth of purses from a glass display case.

No customers or employees were injured.

Security camera video of the heist was not immediately released.

No arrests were reported.