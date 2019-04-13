Taco Bell Holding Hiring Parties Throughout LA Area

The hurdles you have to go through to find a job can be the worst. Online applications take forever, Interviews can be intimidating, and job fairs can be awkward.

Taco Bell is looking to help potential employees avoid those issues by hosting a series of "hiring parties" throughout the LA area. The parties will offer free food and drinks while allowing applicants to speak with hiring managers in a looser, less formal environment. Some people may even be hired on the spot, the company said.

Taco Bell is holding nearly 600 hiring parties throughout the country from April 22-27, 20 of which will be in the LA area. The hiring parties will be taking place at the following locations, from 3-5 p.m. More information is available on the company’s website.

April 22

37910 47th Street East, Palmdale, CA

800 W Ventura St, Fillmore, CA

1885 E 4th St, Ontario, CA

April 23

191 E. Hwy. 246, Buellton, CA

20 W. Ontario St., Corona, CA

3000 Yorba Linda Blvd, Fullerton, CA

24712 W Pico Canyon Rd, Newhall, CA

11850 Old Grade Road, Ojai, CA

8548 East Chapman Ave., Orange, CA

25 Rancho Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA

5125 Pacific Coast Hwy, Torrance, CA

April 24

23651 Rockfield Blvd., Lake Forest, CA

23275 Mulholland Drive, Woodland Hills, CA

April 25

17900 Bellflower Blvd, Bellflower, CA

68509 E Palm Canyon Dr, Cathedral City, CA

16045 Sierra Lakes Pkwy, Fontana, CA

6407 Stearns Ave., Long Beach, CA

244 Reservation Rd, Marina, CA

535 West Harvard Blvd, Santa Paula, CA

April 27

39056 Winchester Rd, Murrieta, CA