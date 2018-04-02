Tour de Taco: Take a Bike Ride to LA's Best Taco Spots

Go on a guided bike tour of LA's best taco trucks and stands in Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles.

If you haven’t eaten tacos from a taco stand or truck, can you really call yourself an Angeleno? Many would say no.

Seemingly on every Los Angeles street corner, one can easily find a pop-up taco stand or truck serving up mouth-watering street tacos with freshly chopped cilantro, homemade salsas, and hot-off the grill carne asada.

However, not all tacos are created equal. But how does one navigate through the hundreds, maybe even thousands of trucks serving up the LA staple that has popped up across the city?

Don’t worry, LA Cycle’s Taco Tour will take you to the city’s hidden gems.

For $100, LA Cycle Tours will take “your body and taste buds on an unforgettable ride,” treating riders to different styles of tacos.

The 9-mile bike tour starts near Union Station then guides bikers through Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles, making pit stops at historic landmarks and, of course, the guide's favorite taco stands and trucks.

Riders will try street tacos, restaurant tacos, “trendy” tacos and more with each tour varying based on participants’ dietary restrictions and the day of the week. That’s three full hours of a taco enthusiast heaven.

The tour includes bicycles, helmets, water bottles, and all the tacos you can eat. (Yes, the tacos are included!)

To sign up for a tour de taco, visit the LA Cycle Tours website here.