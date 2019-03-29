Taco Truck Owner Robbed and Shot in Arleta

A taco truck owner was shot by a thief in Arleta. The owner's son says his family is unsure of what they're going to do with the business for the next several months. (Published 2 hours ago)

A taco truck owner is hospitalized after being shot during an apparent assault in Arleta.

The victim's son said the man was working around midnight in his truck located on the corner of Arleta and Terra Bella when a man approached him, demanded money and then shot him twice.

The suspect fled the scene.

The victim picked everything up and drove to his home where his wife then called 911 and was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

The Los Angeles Police Department investigates the incident.