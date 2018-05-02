Honeymoon in the Hospital

GoFundMe John Knight in the hospital in Tahiti

A dream honeymoon and a perfect start to a new life together took a sad turn for a Santa Clarita couple when their island honeymoon in Tahiti went from the hotel to the hospital.

John and Alana Knight met via Match.com and started dating. Before long, John popped the question on a trip to New York, and the two were married on Apr. 7 in Valencia.

The newlyweds set off on a honeymoon to Bora Bora, a remote tropical island near Tahiti to celebrate their nuptuals. That's when their perfect dream start to a life together took a tragic turn for the worst.

On the last day of their honeymoon, John dove into the water and fractured his C-7 verebrae. He was taken via boat gurney to the nearest emergency medical center on the island of Tahiti for emergency surgery.

Now, he's in the intensive care unit with major spinal cord trauma, receiving major oxygen treatments every four hours due to lung complications. He does have some feeling in his legs, so the the family is still hoping for the best.

However, the uncertain future could result in over $100,000 in medical expenses, which may not be covered by insurance.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with the expenses.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.



