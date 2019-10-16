Here's How to Enjoy Orange County's 'Mini Grand Canyon' for Free

What to Know Mountain-biking, hiking, and horseback riding trails.

Tours of Limestone Canyon's restoration projects.

All activities are free.

Looking to shake up your regular hike? The Irvine Ranch Natural Landmarks collection offers a ton of activities for the outdoorsy-types. And, the best part: they're all free.

Whether you sign up for a volunteer-led tour of the mini Grand Canyon, the Sinks, the Augustine Nursery, or one of the restoration sites in Limestone Canyon, the Irvine Ranch Conservancy has you covered.

Not that active? Not a problem. Everyone can enjoy the panoramic views of the Orange County.

The non-profit Irvine Ranch Conservancy supports these natural landmarks. The group's mission is to help landowners with all aspects of stewardship in order to enhance the connection the public feels to the thousands of acres that make up this land.

The guided outdoor program offered by the conservancy includes hiking, mountain biking, horse-back riding. And, did we mention that they are free? Yes, they are free. Who doesn't like free?

More of a loner than a group-activity-enthusiast? While most of the Irvine Ranch Conservancy's experiences are volunteer-led, some do offer self-guided access on Wilderness Access Days.

There is even a safari-style truck tour about once a month (when weather permits). Visitors can sign-up for activities here.

