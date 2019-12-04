Take Disneyland After Dark's 2020 Themes for a Spin

The sun may be down at Disneyland, but a host of special "Nites" are going to spin through the celebratory theme park. Up first? An evening devoted to '80s fun in late January 2020.

What to Know '80s Nite on Jan. 29, Sweethearts' Nite on Feb. 12 or 13, PIXAR Nite is on March 5, and Villains Nite on April 30, 2020

Special photo opportunities, character sightings, cool merch, themed foods

$109 general admission (ages 3 and up)

Magic by moonlight?

It's a thrilling concept that anyone who has ever enjoyed a storybook or two knows something about.

Which means that one of the most magical spots in all of Southern California traditionally stays open long after the sun has retired for the night.

It's Disneyland Resort we're talking about here, of course. And while The Happiest Place on Earth is known for its nightly enchantment, there are a few extraordinary nights, er, Nites to come in 2020.

They're the Disneyland After Dark events, super-charged happenings that have proven incredibly popular since launching in early 2018.

Nope, they don't happen every night, and they do require a separate ticket, so keep that in mind before making for Anaheim.

Plus? You'll want to arrive with an affection for specific themes. For each of the Disneyland After Dark parties rock a specific and festive focus, one that accentuates and celebrates the best of the Disney mythos and canon.

The 2020 themes were just revealed, and fans of the '80s will want to find a ticket to the Jan. 29 event faster than it takes to stick your hair in a way-cool side ponytail.

More nice Nites will soon follow, with a pair of Sweethearts' Nites to choose from in February 2020, a PIXAR Nite in early March, and Villains Nite at the end of April ahead.

Fantastical photo opportunities, character meet-and-greets, one-night-only merchandise, themed eats, and several other awesome elements are at the heart of these dress-up happenings.

Oh yes, fans do wear their PIXAR-inspired best, or villains-fabulous finery, when swanning into a Disneyland After Dark to-do.

But good to know? These Nites sell out, so make like Dumbo and fly for more information now.

