Take Home a Friend With LA's Special Pet Adoption Rates - NBC Southern California
Finding Forever Homes Across the Country on Aug. 19, 2017

Take Home a Friend With LA's Special Pet Adoption Rates

The special adoption rates already include vaccinations, microchipping and spaying and neutering.

By Rudy Chinchilla

    The city of Los Angeles is making it easier to add a new member to your family this holiday season.

    All through Sunday, the city's six shelters are offering special adoption rates for Angelenos looking to take home a dog, cat, rabbit or other pet.

    For $63.50, people can take home a dog; for $57.50 they can adopt a rabbit; and for $50.50 they can give a home to a kitten under 4 months old.

    People looking to adopt an adult cat are in luck: The ASPCA is footing the bill for those, which means cat lovers can take a whiskered friend home for free.

    Best of all, not only will you be paying a lot less to take home your new pet, but the special adoption rates already include vaccinations, microchipping and spaying and neutering.

    The six shelters will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. To find the shelter closest to you, click here.

