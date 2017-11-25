Take Home a Friend With LA's Special Pet Adoption Rates

The city of Los Angeles is making it easier to add a new member to your family this holiday season.

All through Sunday, the city's six shelters are offering special adoption rates for Angelenos looking to take home a dog, cat, rabbit or other pet.

For $63.50, people can take home a dog; for $57.50 they can adopt a rabbit; and for $50.50 they can give a home to a kitten under 4 months old.

People looking to adopt an adult cat are in luck: The ASPCA is footing the bill for those, which means cat lovers can take a whiskered friend home for free.

Best of all, not only will you be paying a lot less to take home your new pet, but the special adoption rates already include vaccinations, microchipping and spaying and neutering.

The six shelters will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. To find the shelter closest to you, click here.