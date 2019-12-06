Take Pics Among Thousands of Poinsettias at Cal Poly

How do thousands of poinsettias look, all in one spot? Find out in Pomona on Dec. 7, 13, and 14, 2019.

What to Know Cal Poly Pomona Nursery at the Cal Poly Farm Store

4102 S. University Drive, Pomona

Dec. 7, 13, 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The camellias of January, the desert goldfields of February, the poppies of April, the roses of May, the jacaranda blooms of June?

Just about every Southern Californian can name a favorite flower.

And those Southern Californians who love having their picture taken among petals can also name a favorite flower, or two, and the time of year to find the photo-fabulous floral backdrop they seek.

And if you're a poinsettia person, you surely know about The Cal Poly Pomona Nursery at The Cal Poly Farm Store come December, for that's where a sea of crimson color settles in for a couple of spectacular weeks.

We're talking about the greenhouse that's packed with poinsettias, and the sweet sale on four-inch and six-inch plants.

Yes, plenty of people come to purchase a poinsettia or three, and that's that.

While other visitors? They'd love a snapshot or two in that very red and leafy location. For while other places boast the blooms this time of year, The Cal Poly Pomona Nursery has "thousands of beautiful, Cal Poly Pomona grown" poinsettias.

That's right: thousands.

The money helps the students of the school, which is right in line with the larger upswelling of holiday spirit.

A six-incher? That's ten bucks, while a four-inch plant is going for a fiver.

Buy a plant, buy a cocoa, walk the greenhouse, savor the seasonal spread, and, yes, engage in the time-honored, or, er, rather recent tradition of posing for flower-adjacent photographs for your Instagram.

Oh, and the cocoa money? That goes to greenhouse scholarships, which is also spirited, too, in the most holiday-ish sense.

The dates? Flower blooms don't last forever, nor will this truly spectacular scene: You can stop by on Dec. 7, 13, and 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 o'clock, poinsettia peeps.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations