Take Us to Your Eater: Disneyland's Pixar Fest Foods

Your life? It can be a bit Pixar-ish from time to time, thanks to all your best buddies and the capers you enjoy (hi, "Toy Story"), your connections to family, the past, and music ("Coco" on our mind), and your ability to fly through space with another robot ("WALL-E," of course). Well, perhaps we don't yet possess that last ability, but sitting through an animated gem from the company can make the spirit soar, all the way to the stars, and if you think that's a little over-the-top, you've never sobbed your way through the last ten minutes of a Pixar flick. (You have, probably.)



Pixar Fest is here for you, and all who visit Disneyland Resort through Monday, Sept. 3. The festival, which opened on April 13, boasts a new nighttime spectacular, a cameo from "The Incredibles" in the Paint the Night parade, and fresh merchandise. Those are some of the happy headlines from the nearly four-month-long event, but so is this: There's lots of new food, all themed or inspired by Pixar.



Take a look now at what's on the plates, and in the cups, and inside the occasional boot, at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim.