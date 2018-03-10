Take a Flight Over a Galaxy Far Far Away

Take a fight over the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge construction site.

The new Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort attraction won't be ready until 2019 but drone video of the construction gives eager fans a sneak peek into the Star Wars Galaxy.

Guests can expect the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands to transport them to the remote planet of Batuu. The planet is on the galaxy's edge and "was once was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes."

Visitors will have the option to experience two detailed and immersive attractions. One allows guests to take control of a Millennium Falcon and take part in their very own customized secret mission. The other is a Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

Disney says the new attraction may be one of their most detailed and immersive lands ever created.