Take a Flight Over a Galaxy Far Far Away

Take a fight over the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge construction site.

By Kelcey Henderson

Published 2 hours ago

    NearMap/Disney Parks Blog
    Aerial views show the progress of construction at Disneyland and Disney World's Star Wars Land sites.

    The new Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort attraction won't be ready until 2019 but drone video of the construction gives eager fans a sneak peek into the Star Wars Galaxy.

    Guests can expect the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge lands to transport them to the remote planet of Batuu. The planet is on the galaxy's edge and "was once was once a busy crossroads along the old sub-lightspeed trade routes."

    Visitors will have the option to experience two detailed and immersive attractions. One allows guests to take control of a Millennium Falcon and take part in their very own customized secret mission. The other is a Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

    Disney says the new attraction may be one of their most detailed and immersive lands ever created.

