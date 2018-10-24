Actor and director Robert Redford is listing his house in Napa valley for $7.5 million.



The 10-acre wine country retreat is surrounded by oak trees with views of Napa Valley and hiking trails that lead to nearby Meadowood Resort.



The 5,225 square-foot house features European style architecture, three-bedrooms and 3.5 baths according to its listing by Pacific Union International.



The house also has a pool and hot-tub, art studio and gym.