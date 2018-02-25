Home
Take a Look at the Los Angeles Football Club's Inaugural Season Kit
By
Rudy Chinchilla
and
Associated Press
21 PHOTOS
6 hours ago
The Los Angeles Football Club has unveiled its uniforms for its inaugural season, with YouTube TV as its jersey sponsor.
LAFC revealed its home and away kits Saturday, eight days before the MLS expansion franchise's first regular-season game.
The Adidas uniforms stick to LAFC's black-and-gold color scheme, with the black home jerseys and white away jerseys both featuring gold trim. LAFC's Art Deco-inspired logo is prominent on the chest.
YouTube TV became LAFC's jersey sponsor in January. The subscription service also secured rights to stream LAFC's games on a dedicated channel in Southern California.
MLS' 23rd franchise installed grass at its new Banc of California Stadium in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday.
LAFC begins its inaugural season March 4 in Seattle. Its first home game is April 29.
