Take a Novel Approach at the Free Festival of Books

The LA Times Festival of Books gathers bestselling authors and thousands of fans at the USC campus on April 21 and 22, 2018.

What to Know April 21 and 22, 2018

USC

Free admission

Taking a novel approach to something? It requires a fresh frame of mind, a broad outlook, and the capacity to be surprised and delighted.

Approaching something novel? Same deal.

Approaching a novel, as in a book filled with interesting characters and a compelling plot? Same deal.

And there's a whole truck load of novel-o-sity where the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is concerned.

True, the weekend-long spectacular, which is is and always has been free, returns to some of its tried-and-true staples each year, but what staples they are: Big-name authors, fascinating panels, cookbook talks, and storytelling for kids, just to name a few.

But the novel feeling in the air comes from all of the just-released books seen at the festival, which will turn the page, again and again, at the USC Campus on Saturday, April 21 and Sunday, April 22.



On the 2018 roster? A whole host of laudable writers, thinkers, and performers. Ed Asner, Mike Epps, John August, Melissa de la Cruz, Joyce Carol Oates, Jenna Fischer, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Patton Oswalt will say hello and chat about recent works, crafting tales, and a veritable rainbow of this-and-thats.



The list, though, is very long and star-packed, even beyond those luminaries, and probably contains at least one or two names currently seen on the covers of the books stacked your nightstand.

Other to-dos at the busy-busy festival include an opera performance, screenings, and so many conversations on a galaxy of topics.

How so many? This so many. You can count on the literary-minded subjects that'll be gamely covered in these conversations to be new and fresh and provocative, in many cases.

We weren't throwing the word "novel" around before.

Before hitting the campus, though, you'll want to decide upon all the people you'll want to see and places to go. Begin here.



Also? Lots of bookly vendors are around, too, so make time to stroll the booths, should you want to add to that already impressive, ever-growing stack on your nightstand.



