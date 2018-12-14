Take a Pure Barre Class, Help Fire Relief

Pure Barre is raising money for California fire relief via dozens of donation classes on Saturday, Dec. 15. Just check the schedule at your nearest studio.

A busy Saturday, spent this-and-that-ing?

You're going to get a lot of your errands done, most probably, from stopping by the grocery store, to running by the shoe repair, to returning to the grocery store, for that one thing you forgot, to making an exercise class at a neighborhood studio.

If this last must-do is always high on your Saturday roster, consider putting Pure Barre on your list, on Dec. 15.

For dozens of workout studios in the "boutique fitness" company, studios that can be found in several California cities, will hold donation classes, all to raise money for wildfire relief.

The donation-based classes will pop up in Brentwood, Pasadena, Newport Beach, Rancho Cucamonga, Westlake Village, and several other spots.

And adding to the give-back vibe? Look for "a discounted relief-specific retail capsule," too.

What's up at the Santa Monica studio, for instance? Find more info here.

All of the donations raised from the 75+ classes due to roll out on Dec. 15, as well as the relief-designated merchandise, will go to Red Cross CA Wildfire Relief.

How to begin?

Look for "CA Wildfire Relief — Donation Class" on a specific location's schedule at your nearest Pure Barre, and how the donation will work (in Beverly Hills, "...your account will be charged $20 and 100% of the proceeds will go directly to the Red Cross CA Wildfire Relief fund.")

Then attend that class, on Dec. 15, contributing to a larger effort to help bring relief during this time.

