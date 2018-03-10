Take a Ride With Mario Using Google Maps

Want to take a ride with Super Mario? Well, thanks to Google Maps, now you can.

In celebration of National Mario Day - "MAR10 Day" - Google has collaborated with Nintendo "to let Mario accompany you on all of your driving adventures on Google Maps this week."

To activate the special feature, you first have to update the Google Maps app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, just click the yellow "?" icon found at the bottom right of the screen on your Android or iOS device. A screen will then pop up asking you to enable "Mario Time!"

Once the feature is enabled, the navigation arrow will turn into Mario driving in his signature red go-kart.

Google reminds its Google Maps users to practice safe driving on the road and that they don't encourage throwing bananas or red shells at other drivers in real life.