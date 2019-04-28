LA Streets to be Shut Down for CicLAvia

On Sunday, April 29, 2019, a section of road in Wilmington will be shut down and turned into a temporary public park at a part of CicLAvia's 30th event in the city.

What to Know Three streets will be temporarily shut down and turned into a public park in Wilmington on Sunday, where visitors can stroll and ride bikes.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a stretch of road lasting for 2.225 miles between Banning Park and Waterfront Park will be closed.

The event will be run by CicLAvia – a LA-based organization that re-purposes streets for a day, inspired by Colombian tradition.

Three streets will be temporarily shut down and turned into a public park in Wilmington on Sunday, where visitors can stroll and ride bikes while taking part in activities like skateboard lessons and graphic stenciling.

The event will be run by CicLAvia – an LA-based organization that re-purposes streets for a day of activity that promotes community engagement. This is their 30th event since coming to the city in 2010. They are working in partnership with LA2050 and other community organizations to help promote the city as a place of education, play and connection.

"You get together with a community and you see the city in a whole different way," said Shawn Dhanak of CicLAvia. "On any normal day, the streets we go down are packed with cars."

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., a stretch of road lasting for 2.225 miles between Banning Park and Waterfront Park will be closed. The following streets will be affected:

• C street

• Avalon Blvd.

• M street

The idea stems from the Colombian tradition of "ciclovia," which began in the 1970s. Every Sunday in Bogotá, certain streets would be closed off – replacing the normal flow of vehicles with parades of people walking, running and enjoying the outdoors.

Nine years ago, CicLAvia brought the concept to the city, beginning in the downtown area and quickly expanding outward. This year, the group will be sponsoring more streets than ever before. This is their second trip to Wilmington.

CicLAvia is the largest open streets event in the United States, according to their website. By encouraging people to hop out of their cars for the day, they hope to work with local organizations and bring the city together.

Some groups will be hosting events on Sunday to add to the experience, as well - making it CicLAvia's most family-oriented event to date. The organizations, among others, are:

• Great Streets

• Las Fotos Project

• Port of Los Angeles

• Pure Cycles

• Self Help Graphics

• Street Poets Inc.

• Book Bike from the Los Angeles Public Library

Guest appearances by LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino and Rep, Nanette Barragan (D-San Pedro) are also expected to kick the event off.

With the sun out for tomorrow, CicLAvia hopes their promenade will encourage residents to explore their community and take a stroll with their neighbors.

"You may look around and learn of a new storefront or café or restaurant that you never knew was there,” Dhanak said. "You meet new friends and you just can’t help but to have a smile on your face."