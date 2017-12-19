 Take an Early Peek at Victorville's New Cracker Barrel Décor - NBC Southern California
Take an Early Peek at Victorville's New Cracker Barrel Décor

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store may be known for its hearty classics, like meatloaf, chicken bakes, and the Country Fried Breakfast, and those out-front rocking chairs are as well-known as the vittles. But the antiques on display, the vintage wall displays featuring travel posters, decades-old advertising signs, and tools of all sorts, have also become synonymous with the started-in-Tennnessee restaurant chain over the decades. Make that nearly five decades, as Cracker Barrel will turn 50 in 2019.

Word on the wind (and from the company itself) says that a new Cracker Barrel, and California's first, is headed for Victorville in February 2018. An opening date was revealed just days ahead of Christmas — it's Feb. 5, 2018 — and a sneak peek at some of the antiques that'll be on view. Are the throwback wall decorations themed to the Golden State? You can bet a plate of dumplings on it. If you just can't wait, take a look inside now...

