An overturned tanker truck on the southbound 710 Freeway was blocking traffic early Thursday Nov. 15, 2018 southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The tanker was leaking oil, anti-freeze and diesel fuel on the road, just north of the 5 Freeway in the East Los Angeles area. No serious injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear when lanes will reopen.