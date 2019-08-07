Overturned Tanker Turns the Morning 5 Freeway Drive Into a Nightmare - NBC Southern California
Overturned Tanker Turns the Morning 5 Freeway Drive Into a Nightmare

The crash and fuel spill blocked lanes during the morning drive north of downtown Los Angeles

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Tanker Crash Stops Traffic on 5 Freeway

    Take a look at the backup on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park after a tanker truck crash early Wednesday Aug. 7, 2019. (Published 3 hours ago)

    An overturned tanker carrying thousands of gallons of diesel fuel forced a full closure on the northbound 5 Freeway Wednesday morning near the eastern end of Griffith Park. 

    The crash and fuel spill were reported near Glendale Boulevard. A hazardous materials crew is at the scene.

    The double-tanker's capacity was estimated at about 9,000 gallons, but it was carrying 7,500 gallons, according to the fire department. It was not immediately clear how much spilled onto the freeway. 

    "This will be an extended duration operation," the LAFD said in a statement. 

    Details about the cause of the single-vehicle crash were not immediately available. No injuries were reported. 

